February 5, 2020 / 6:36 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Uber pick-up location is pictured in San Diego, California, September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A superior labor court in Sao Paulo state ruled on Wednesday that there is no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, siding with the ride hailing company against a driver in the Guarulhos district.

The judge ruled against recognizing an employer-employee link, arguing the drivers can disconnect at any time from the app and have a flexible work schedule, the court said. Uber had argued that its platform is a digital intermediary and the drivers accept that condition when they sign on.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese

