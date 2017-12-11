Uber appeal case against London license loss planned for April or June next year

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber’s [UBER.UL] appeal against the loss of its London license should begin on Apr. 30 for five days but might be delayed until June, a British judge said on Monday at a preliminary hearing.

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

There will be two further preliminary hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to decide whether a trade union and the London Taxi Drivers’ Association can join Uber and transport regulator Transport for London (TfL) in the case.

TfL ruled in September that the ride-hailing service’s approach and conduct was not fit and proper to hold a private vehicle hire license.