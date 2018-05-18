FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Uber files appeal against licence loss in UK city of Brighton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber [UBER.UL] submitted an appeal on Friday against the decision by the southern coastal English city of Brighton to strip the taxi app of its licence for not being “fit and proper” over data concerns and the use of drivers from outside the area.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

“We have today filed our appeal at Brighton Magistrates’ Court,” an Uber spokesman said. “We want to continue providing more choice and competition for both private hire drivers and passengers in the city.” 

The Silicon Valley firm is also battling to keep its cars on the streets of London after losing its licence in the British capital, its most important European market.

Uber drivers licensed in Brighton can continue to operate in the city until the appeals process is exhausted.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

