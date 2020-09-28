London regulator will closely monitor Uber after licence decision: mayor

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is seen outside Downing Street, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s transport regulator will closely monitor Uber and take action if it stops short of strict standards, the city’s mayor said on Monday after a judge granted the taxi app an 18-month licence following a court appeal.

“I can assure Londoners that TfL (Transport for London) will continue to closely monitor Uber and will not hesitate to take swift action should they fail to meet the strict standards required to protect passengers,” Sadiq Khan said in a statement.