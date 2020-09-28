Uber says winning back London licence is recognition of safety commitment

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber said on Monday that a British judge’s decision to grant it an 18-month operating licence in London, following a successful court appeal, was recognition of its work on safety.

“This decision is a recognition of Uber’s commitment to safety and we will continue to work constructively with TfL (Transport for London),” its Northern and Eastern Europe boss Jamie Heywood said in a statement.