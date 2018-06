LONDON (Reuters) - Uber’s [UBER.UL] bid to overturn a decision stripping it of its license in London will likely be decided on June 26, judge Emma Arbuthnot said on Monday.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app and the London Eye, in London, Britain, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Illustration

Uber is appealing Transport for London’s ruling last September that it was unfit to run a taxi service in London, the heart of its most important European market.

Arbuthnot said that a ruling on the decision would likely come on Tuesday, with a full judgment following later.