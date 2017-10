LONDON (Reuters) - A decision to not renew taxi app’s Uber [UBER.UL] private hire license in London does not affect takeaway food delivery service UberEATS, an Uber spokesman said on Friday.

A woman tries UberEats' application on a tablet at the launching event of food-delivery service UberEats in Tokyo, Japan, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Shares in rival Just Eat rose earlier on the decision by regulator Transport for London.