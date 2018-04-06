FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

Uber appoints two new non-executive board members in Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber said on Friday it had appointed two new independent non-executives in Britain as it fights to keep its license in its most important European market, London.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

The taxi app is battling to keep its cars on the streets of the British capital city after London’s transport regulator deemed it unfit to run a taxi service, in a decision the Silicon Valley firm is appealing.

Since then it has made a series of changes to its business model, responding to requests from regulators, including the introduction of 24/7 telephone support and the proactive reporting of serious incidents to London’s police.

    It also appointed Laurel Powers-Freeling, who has held a series of banking roles, as its first British chair last year.

    On Friday it said Susan Hooper, who is currently a non-executive director at Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and the Brexit ministry, and Roger Parry, whose current roles include being non-executive chairman at YouGov, had been appointed to its British boards.

    Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
