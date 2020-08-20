Uber, Lyft not immediately forced to treat California drivers as employees: court

(Reuters) - A California appeals court on Thursday halted a court order that would have forced Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) to treat their drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors beginning Friday.

The court’s decision prevents a looming shutdown of Uber’s and Lyft’s ride-hail services in California. The companies had said they would be unable to comply with a new law that would consider their drivers employees entitled to benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and sick pay and unemployment insurance.