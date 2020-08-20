Technology News
August 20, 2020 / 7:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber, Lyft not immediately forced to treat California drivers as employees: court

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California appeals court on Thursday halted a court order that would have forced Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) to treat their drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors beginning Friday.

The court’s decision prevents a looming shutdown of Uber’s and Lyft’s ride-hail services in California. The companies had said they would be unable to comply with a new law that would consider their drivers employees entitled to benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and sick pay and unemployment insurance.

Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below