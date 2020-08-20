Technology News
August 20, 2020 / 4:38 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Last-minute California court ruling paves way to stave off Uber, Lyft shutdown

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - A California appeals court on Thursday halted a lower court order that would have forced Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) to treat their drivers as employees, paving the way for the companies to avoid a shutdown of ride services in the state.

The companies had said they would be unable to comply with a new law that would consider their drivers employees entitled to benefits such as minimum wage, overtime and sick pay and unemployment insurance.

Lyft shares were up almost 9% after the last-minute ruling, and Uber shares were up 6.4%.

The companies had sought the intervention of the California First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco to block an injunction order issued by a judge last week. That ruling forced the companies to treat their drivers as employees starting Thursday after midnight.

Related Coverage

See more stories

Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below