FILE PHOTO: Lori Lightfoot speaks after being sworn in as Chicago's 56th mayor by Judge Susan E. Cox during an inauguration ceremony at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) - Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday rejected an alternative proposal by Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) to tax ride-hailing services, accusing the company of trying to resist any type of regulation by stirring up racial tensions.

Uber in a statement rejected the mayor’s claims, saying its plan was raising money for the city in a more equitable way by not increasing fees on lower-income communities in Chicago’s South and West side neighborhoods.