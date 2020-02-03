Uber ready to take dispute with Colombia to international arbitration

A billboard that reads "Goodbye Colombia, A solution for Uber now" is seen in Bogota, Colombia, January 30, 2020. Picture taken January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Uber has told the Colombian government it is considering taking its dispute with the Andean country to international arbitration, the company’s general manager for Latin America George Gordon told Reuters.

Citing violation of a trade deal with the United States for escalating the dispute, the ride-hailer said its initial calculations suggest damages from suspending its service in Colombia will exceed $250 million.