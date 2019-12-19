German court bans Uber services via rental cars in Germany

Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German court has banned Uber services in Germany arguing the U.S. ride hailing company lacks a necessary licence to offer passenger transport services using rental cars.

The verdict is effective immediately, but can be appealed, the Frankfurt regional court said in a statement on Thursday.

The court in 2015 forbid Uber from matching up drivers using their own cars with ride hailers.

Uber’s service, which lets customers hail rides carried out in rented cars, is also illegal as it violated competition rules, the court said.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.