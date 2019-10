FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a Nov. 19 hearing to determine the probable cause of a March 2018 Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) self-driving vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

The crash involved a Volvo XC90 sport utility vehicle that Uber was using to test self-driving technology and was a blow to the entire autonomous vehicle industry and led other companies to temporarily halt their testing.