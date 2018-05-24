NTSB: Uber self-driving car failed to recognize pedestrian, brake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] self-driving vehicle that struck and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona in March failed to identify the pedestrian or brake, raising serious questions about the performance of the vehicle, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators examine a self-driving Uber vehicle involved in a fatal accident in Tempe, Arizona, U.S., March 20, 2018. A women was struck and killed by the vehicle on March 18, 2018. National Transportation Safety Board/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RC124083F3B0

The report said the vehicle’s radar systems observed the pedestrian six seconds before impact but “the self-driving system software classified the pedestrian as an unknown object, as a vehicle, and then as a bicycle.” At 1.3 seconds before impact, the self-driving system determined emergency braking was needed, but Uber said emergency braking maneuvers were not enabled while the vehicle is under computer control to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior.