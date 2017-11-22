FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber says it will cooperate with data breach probes
November 22, 2017 / 6:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uber says it will cooperate with data breach probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said on Wednesday that it has been in touch with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and several states to discuss a hack last year that exposed data on millions of customers and drivers, the latest scandal to rock the ride-hailing firm.

“We’ve been in touch with several state Attorney General Offices and the FTC to discuss this issue, and we stand ready to cooperate with them going forward,” an Uber spokesperson said in a emailed statement.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

