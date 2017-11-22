FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTC says it is evaluating 'serious issues' raised in Uber's handling of a data breach
November 22, 2017 / 6:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

FTC says it is evaluating 'serious issues' raised in Uber's handling of a data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates companies accused of being sloppy with consumer data, said it was “closely evaluating the serious issues” raised in Uber’s [UBER.UL] handling of its hack last year, an FTC spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man arrives at the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S., February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“We are aware of press reports describing a breach in late 2016 at Uber and Uber officials’ actions after that breach. We are closely evaluating the serious issues raised,” the spokesman said.

