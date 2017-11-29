FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber says 2.7 million users in UK affected in 2016 breach
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
World
Senior Saudi prince freed in $1 billion settlement
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
November 29, 2017 / 2:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uber says 2.7 million users in UK affected in 2016 breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] has informed Britain’s data protection regulator that 2.7 million user accounts in the country were affected by the data breach in 2016, which the company disclosed last week.

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The breach involved names, mobile phone numbers and email addresses, the ride-hailing company told UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). 

ICO said it expects Uber to alert all the affected users in UK as soon as possible. bit.ly/2k9LoBS

Uber failed to disclose a massive breach last year that exposed the data of some 57 million users, the company’s new chief executive officer said last week.

In Britain, Uber drew around 2.85 million users, on average, over the past three months, according to web and mobile app traffic measurement firm SimilarWeb.

Uber was not immediately available for comment on the disclosure.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.