Washington state attorney general sues Uber after data breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington state’s attorney general sued the ride-sharing company Uber on Tuesday, alleging it had violated the state’s data breach notification law.

FILE PHOTO - The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Uber said last week that in late 2016 it had paid hackers $100,000 to destroy data on more than 57 million customers and drivers which had been stolen from the company. It did not to report the matter to victims or authorities.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Uber, alleging that the names and driver’s license numbers of at least 10,888 Uber drivers in Washington state had been stolen without their being notified as state law requires.