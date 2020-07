FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Uber has agreed to pay a 25 million Danish crowns ($3.8 million) fine in Denmark, settling claims of breaching local taxi law out of court, Danish police said on Friday.

After launching its service in Denmark in 2014, Uber was criticised by taxi driver unions, companies and politicians who said the company posed unfair competition by not meeting legal standards required for established taxi firms.