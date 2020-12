FILE PHOTO: An Uber logo is shown on a rideshare vehicle during a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights'', in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies is in advanced talks to sell its air taxi business "Uber Elevate" to aerospace firm Joby Aviation, news website Axios reported bit.ly/37qqMKN on Wednesday, citing sources.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

