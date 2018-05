(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] announced on Tuesday an open call for the selection of a third launch city for its flying taxi project UberAIR, which it plans to build in 2020.

An illustrative view of Uber's concept electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL). Courtesy Uber/REUTERS

Dallas and Los Angeles are the first two launch cities and Uber is now looking for a city outside the United States.