May 29, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber in talks to resume Abu Dhabi services: Abu Dhabi official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] is in talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an Abu Dhabi transport official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a screen during the Women In The World Summit in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Mohamed Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of The Center for Regulation of Transport by Hire Cars (Transad), told reporters he was confident Uber would resume services.

Uber suspended its services in Abu Dhabi in 2016. It continues to operate in UAE emirate Dubai.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Alexandar Cornewell; Editing by Saeed Azhar

