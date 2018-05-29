Uber in talks to resume Abu Dhabi services: Abu Dhabi official

DUBAI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] is in talks to resume services in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an Abu Dhabi transport official said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of The Center for Regulation of Transport by Hire Cars (Transad), told reporters he was confident Uber would resume services.

Uber suspended its services in Abu Dhabi in 2016. It continues to operate in UAE emirate Dubai.