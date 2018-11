FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

DUBAI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] has resumed services in Abu Dhabi, the U.S. ride-hailing company said in a statement on Monday, after a more than two-year suspension.

Abu Dhabi suspended services of both Uber and Middle East rival Careem in August 2016 after some drivers were detained over regulation violations.