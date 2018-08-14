Uber names Matt Olsen as chief security officer

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] named Matt Olsen as its chief security officer, the ride hailing company’s Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Khosrowshahi hired Olsen, a former general counsel of the U.S. National Security Agency, in November following a breach in 2016 that exposed the data of some 57 million users of the ride-sharing service. (bit.ly/2MsoBhd)

Uber had fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, and a deputy, Craig Clark, in November over their role in the handling of the incident.