Uber to expand in Germany in 2019: Funke Mediengruppe

The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is planning to expand into additional cities in Germany this year, its European chief told a German newspaper.

Uber currently is active in Berlin, Munich, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt.

“In the course of the year we will expand our offering to additional German cities,” Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s vice president and regional general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, told Funke Mediengruppe. He did not specify any locations.

