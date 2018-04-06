Singapore regulator says Uber app to delay shutdown amid competition review

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s competition watchdog said Uber will delay the ride-hailing app’s shutdown in the city-state by a week to April 15.

FILE PHOTO: A view of Uber and Grab offices in Singapore March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Uber was initially set to end its services by April 8 in Singapore after a deal to sell its Southeast Asian operations to rival Grab.

Last week, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) commenced investigation into the transaction and proposed interim measures that will require Uber and Grab to maintain their pre-transaction independent pricing.

The regulator said on Friday that it received a set of alternative interim measures from Grab and Uber.

“CCCS is reviewing the parties’ submissions in relation to the interim measures directions, including the proposed alternative interim measures,” it said.

The firms have agreed to push back the shutdown of Uber’s app to allow CCCS’s deliberation on their representations and proposed measures, the regulator added.