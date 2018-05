HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday officially launched an investigation into the takeover of Uber Technologies’ Southeast Asia business by rival Grab, the ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

The investigation will take 180 days, with the possibility to be extended by up to 120 days, the ministry said in a statement.