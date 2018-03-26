Uber agrees to sell Southeast Asia business to Grab after costly battle

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, the firms said in a statement on Monday, marking the U.S. company’s second retreat from an Asian market.

FILE PHOTO: Grab cars are seen during a launch ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring/File Photo

As part of the transaction, Uber will take a stake of 27.5 percent in the Southeast Asian company, Grab said in a statement.

Expectations of consolidation in Asia’s fiercely competitive ride-hailing industry were stoked after Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp made a multi-billion dollar investment in Uber.