Uber's Graves stepping down from full-time job, stays on board
#Business News
August 10, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in 2 months

Uber's Graves stepping down from full-time job, stays on board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Travis Kalanick (L) and Uber's head of global operations Ryan Graves (R) eat with fourth graders Viktor Marchis-Vacker (2nd L) and Snit Tecle (2nd R) during Cooking Matters, a nutrition class taught by 18 Reasons, a local partner of Share our Strength at Glen Park Elementary School in San Francisco, California, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] head of operations, Ryan Graves, a long-time ally of former chief executive Travis Kalanick, is stepping down from his full-time job at the company, according to a copy of a letter from Graves seen by Reuters.

Graves will continue to serve on Uber’s board, it said.

The company is looking for a new chief executive after Kalanick was pressured to step down, following a series of business embarrassments for Uber.

There has been some speculation that Kalanick could return to the top job, but events this week cast doubt on that possibility.

Graves said that he preferred to make his own move before the new leader was chosen.

An Uber logo is seen outside the company's offices in Parktown, a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“It’s really important to me that this transition doesn’t take away from the importance of the onboarding process of our new CEO, whoever that might be,” he wrote.

Earlier this week another longtime Kalanick ally, co-founder Garrett Camp, sent a memo to employees saying that “Travis is not returning as CEO,” according to a copy obtained by tech website Recode.

Kalanick, Camp and Graves together hold a significant voting stake in Uber.

Kalanick’s pugnacious style largely defined Uber’s approach and helped it become a transportation colossus valued at $68 billion, the largest private firm backed by venture capitalists in the world.

But that brashness has also been blamed for a string of scandals this year, from the unearthing of a culture of sexism and bullying at Uber to a U.S. Department of Justice federal investigation and a high-stakes lawsuit filed by Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) autonomous car division, Waymo, that threatens Uber’s self-driving car ambitions.

Graves was one of the first employees at Uber. His memo was reported earlier by CNBC.

Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco, additional reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bangalore and Heather Somerville in Palo Alto; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

