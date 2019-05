FILE PHOTO: Traders gather at post where Uber Technologies Inc. holds it's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc shares are likely to open below their initial public offering price of $45 in their long-awaited market debut on Friday, early price indications showed.

A lower opening will undermine Uber’s strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc’s stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.