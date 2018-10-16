Uber proposals value company at $120 billion in a possible IPO: WSJ

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] recently received proposals from Wall Street banks valuing the company at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley last month delivered the valuation proposals to Uber, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.