An Uber Eats delivery person rides a bicycle during an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Shibuya shopping and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.