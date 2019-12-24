Uber founder Kalanick leaves board of directors

FILE PHOTO: Former Uber Technologies Inc. CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick stands on a balcony above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) on Tuesday said its founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the company’s board of directors by the end of the year.

“Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I’m enormously grateful for Travis’ vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member. Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best,” Uber’s current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said in a statement.