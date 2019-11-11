Uber's Kalanick sells 21% of his stake after share lockup expires

FILE PHOTO: Former Uber Technologies Inc. CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) co-founder and former chief executive Travis Kalanick has sold nearly 21% of his stake in the ride-hailing company following the expiry of a so-called lockup period, a regulatory filing from late Friday showed.

Kalanick sold more than 20 million shares, worth nearly $547 million, according to the filing.

He still owns about 75.4 million shares in Uber, worth more than $2 billion, based on their Friday closing.

Shares of Uber hit a record low of $25.58 on Wednesday, when trading restrictions on majority of the company’s 1.7 billion outstanding shares were lifted.

The San Francisco-based company’s shares were down 2.2% at $26.44 in morning trade on Monday. They have tumbled about 41% since the market debut in May.