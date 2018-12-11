Uber plans to integrate London bus, Tube timetables into its app: FT

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is planning to integrate into its app the bus and Tube timetables of Transport for London, the government body in charge of the capital’s transport network, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would put Uber into direct competition with venture capital-backed start-up Citymapper, the report said.

