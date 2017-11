MUMBAI (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Picture

Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra’s e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.