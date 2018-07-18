FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 6:07 PM / in 15 minutes

Uber names new privacy chief, data protection officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] appointed Ruby Zefo as chief privacy officer and Simon Hania as data protection officer, a company spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The ride-hailing company has had a rough history when it comes to protecting driver and passenger data, even while it gears up for a public listing next year.

Hackers previously stole information about Uber drivers and the company acknowledged in 2014 that its employees had used a software tool called “God View” to track passengers.

Zefo, who will start in her new job from Aug. 6, joins Uber from Intel Corp (INTC.O) where she was chief privacy & security counsel.

Hania joins from Dutch digital mapping company TomTom NV (TOM2.AS), where he was vice president of privacy & security.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

