VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job: WSJ

(Reuters) - VMware Inc’s (VMW.N) Chief Financial Officer Zane Rowe has indicated he will turn down the offer to be become Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] finance chief, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Uber logo is displayed on a screen during the Women In The World Summit in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The ride-hailing company had picked Rowe as the top candidate for the chief financial officer’s job, according to media reports in April.

Uber's Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi is under pressure from the board and investors to find a new finance chief ahead of its IPO planned for next year, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2KTC0LK)

The CFO position at the company has been vacant since 2015.

“We are not commenting on the rumor and speculation, other than to say that Zane Rowe remains VMware’s CFO,” a spokesman for VMware said.

An Uber spokesman declined to comment.