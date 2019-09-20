Uber sues New York City over 'cruising cap' rule: filing

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc sued New York City on Friday over a new rule limiting how much time its drivers can spend in their vehicles in Manhattan without passengers, saying the rule threatens to undermine the company’s ride sharing model.

In its complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Uber called the “cruising cap” rule adopted last month “arbitrary and capricious,” and said it was based on a flawed economic model.

Uber also named the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission as a defendant.