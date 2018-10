(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc increased the size of its debut bond offering to $2 billion as orders for the private placement swelled during an otherwise slow week for junk-bond sales, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Uber application is seen on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company is on track to go public next year.