Uber's first employee, Ryan Graves, resigns from board

FILE PHOTO: Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (2nd from R) and co-founder Ryan Graves (R) ring a bell on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber’s first employee and one-time chief executive Ryan Graves will step down from the company’s board of directors, Uber said on Friday.

Graves this week informed the company of his intention to resign from the board, beginning Monday. Graves started at Uber in 2010 as the first employee and held a brief stint as CEO until co-founder Travis Kalanick took over that position. Graves is no longer working at Uber but had remained on the board.

Uber held an initial public offering earlier this month, raising $8 billion; its stock is trading about 8% below its IPO price.