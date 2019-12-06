Uber says it received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018

FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Illustration

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides.

Uber said here the 2018 figures represented a 16% drop in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported.

The report comes as Uber is under pressure from regulators in many cities, including London which recently rescinded the company’s license to carry passengers over a “pattern of failures” on safety and security.

Uber said the 84-page report showed its commitment to transparency with the goal of driving “accountability and improve safety for Uber and the entire industry.”