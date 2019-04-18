Uber unveils new safety measures after college student's murder: NBC News

FILE PHOTO: Uber sign is seen on a car in New York, U.S., April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is rolling out new features for the safety of its riders, NBC News reported on Thursday.

In an interview with NBC News, Tony West, Uber’s chief legal and security officer said the company’s app will push out an alert for riders to check the license plate, make and model of the vehicle as well as the name and picture of the driver to confirm the correct person is picking them up.

The move comes here weeks after a man was charged in the murder of a University of South Carolina student who may have gotten into her killer's car mistakenly believing that it was her Uber ride.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.