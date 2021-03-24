Uber teams up with ScriptDrop to expand prescription delivery access in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will work with prescription delivery services provider ScriptDrop to enable customers in 37 U.S. states to receive medication at their doorstep, the ride-hailing service said in a blog post. (ubr.to/3978Gz5)

Pharmacies signed up with ScriptDrop will be able to use Uber’s delivery services, which could result in fewer events of customers going without their prescriptions due to COVID-19 related limitations, the post said on Wednesday.

The partnership news comes as big tech companies are increasingly pushing into the healthcare sector. Earlier this month, Amazon.com Inc expanded its virtual healthcare services, after launching an online pharmacy last year.

Last August, Uber partnered with on-demand prescription delivery platform NimbleRx.

Uber will become the default application for select ScriptDrop pharmacies, depending on location and driver availability, the company said, adding that it plans to expand the services to more pharmacies in the coming weeks and months.