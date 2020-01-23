Uber will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Friday in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said Thursday the company will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington roads Friday with manual drivers behind the wheel, the first step toward potential future deployment.

Uber will collect road data to support the development of Uber’s self-driving as it is doing in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto. Eric Meyhofer, Uber ATG CEO, said this was the “first step towards bringing self-driving technology to life in our nation’s capital.”

It is operating self-driving cars in autonomous mode in Pittsburgh with safety drivers behind the wheel.