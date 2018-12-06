Uber self-driving cars to make a comeback in smaller test: NYT

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.UL is close to putting its self-driving cars back on the road in a downsized test that Arizona had suspended after a car hit and killed a woman crossing a street in Phoenix, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
Uber was driving the vehicles on public roads in four cities — sometimes at night — at speeds as high as 55 miles an hour when testing was halted after the accident, the paper said.
Uber plans to run the vehicles on a mile loop between its offices in Pittsburgh starting next week, not exceeding the speed limit of 25 miles per hour, it added.
About 200 Uber self-driving cars had been undergoing tests on roads in Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.
In March, Arizona suspended the test after the accident in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang