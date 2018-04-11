Uber CEO says company still believes in future of autonomous vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Wednesday the ride-sharing company still believes in the prospects for autonomous vehicles after a company vehicle was involved in a fatal self-driving crash in Arizona last month.

FILE PHOTO - Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

Khosrowshahi declined to say when the company might resume testing or say what might have gone wrong in the crash that killed a pedestrian. He said the company is cooperating with federal investigators and dealing with the incident “very seriously.”