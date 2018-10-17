FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Uber considers minority investors for self-driving car unit: FT

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is considering selling minority stakes in its costly self-driving car unit as the ride-hailing firm tries to address rising cost pressures ahead of its initial public offering, the Financial times reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Uber received interest from potential investors and could spin off its Advanced Technologies Group into a separate business unit with its own valuation and equity, FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber will retain operational control and majority ownership of the unit, but external partners could share the cost of developing and eventually commercializing self-driving technology, the newspaper said.

Uber immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

