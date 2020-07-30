Uber halts move of APAC headquarters from Singapore to Hong Kong

FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said it will keep its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore at least until December 2022, pausing a potential plan to relocate to Hong Kong.

The company said it had not yet seen enough progress from the Hong Kong government on reform of its ridesharing regulations to be able to move.

“We have seen strong public support for reform, but not the level of certainty from the government that we need,” Uber said in a statement. “As we continue those efforts, we have decided to keep Singapore as a regional hub for the medium term.”